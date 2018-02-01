80 and sunny: How our great Phoenix weather can mean problems

80 and sunny: How our great Phoenix weather can mean problemsPosted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
The PGA's weatherman helps keep golfers & spectators safe
Most of the time, his office is a small construction trailer, where he can track the radar, winds, temperatures and other weather information.More >
Moon madness! 'Super blue blood moon' stuns over morning sky
Space started 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord filled the last day of this month.More >
The problem with Payson
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.More >
The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years ago
The theory of warm and cold fronts was developed about 100 years ago by scientists who NEVER got to look at a satellite photo of clouds from space. And, amazingly, they got it right with a system we still use today.More >
Dry winter drags on in Arizona
The new data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought continuing through most of Arizona.More >
Royal Norman shares his 2 favorite worst forecasts
"The stories are true [and] both are super bad because I was being so definite," Royal Norman said.More >
Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy it
Everyone in Phoenix is going to want to go enjoy the long-awaited snow this weekend, so here are a few places where you can sled, ski and play.More >
Winter records across Arizona
With the first decent snow of the season, thoughts turn to those years that will live in the record books because of the crazy winters we can have in Arizona.More >
Finally! Snow in Arizona!
Better late than never, I suppose! Flagstaff, and much of Arizona's high country has had to wait especially long for this year's first snow of the season. Mother Nature finally delivered...and the pictures are pretty stunning.More >
So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?
There's a surprisingly low tech way the snow is measured in Flagstaff, Arizona.More >
An Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduate of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.
Click to learn more about Ian.
Ian Schwartz
Wake Up Meteorologist
After starting his journalism career in Illinois, Ian worked in Albuquerque and later Sacramento. In the field as a reporter, he has covered flash floods, blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, drought and just about everything the weather can offer. After spending some time reporting, Ian decided to further his education and completed Mississippi State's broadcast meteorology program. Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer. If you have any weather pictures or want to say hi, drop him an email or connect online.
Also online
