Mesa man who stole jewelry from senior citizen home sentenced

A maintenance man who stole jewelry from seven people at an assisted living facility in Mesa learned his punishment.

Arthur Michael Sesate was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and seven years of probation, the Arizona Attorney's Office said in a statement on Thursday. He admitted to stealing about $10,000 worth of jewelry because he was addicted to opioids.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Mesa man indicted for senior citizen home theft]

In January of 2017, a woman at Fellowship Square Senior Living Facility discovered her diamond engagement ring was missing and notified management. Other people living there also found that their jewelry was missing from their apartments.

Investigators said Sesate had a master key that allowed him to enter the units.

