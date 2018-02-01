Consumers say they're 'heated' over escalating gas billsPosted: Updated:
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Consumers say they're 'heated' over escalating gas bills
3 On Your Side has received inquiries from viewers wondering why their Southwest Gas bill spiked, even though they believed they weren't using much gas because of the warmer winter weather this season.
3 On Your Side recoups $11K during January
3 On Your Side recoups $11K for our viewers during January.
Update: Solar customer gets refund
When 3 On Your Side contacted Sunrun for an explanation, the company said the woman was simply put on the wrong solar plan.
Fake contractor accused of ripping off his neighbors
Residents in Verrado say they can't believe their own neighbor took their money and abandoned their projects.
New items make the latest Consumer Reports recall list
Vehicle, li-ion laptop batteries, ladders and dishwashers from numerous manufacturers are on the latest Consumer Reports recall list. Do you have any of the affected products?
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.
Phoenix family believes mortgage company 'double dipped' $14K
Family members say their mortgage company was withdrawing money electronically every month while they were sending checks to a different lender.
Alert: Businesses targeted by tax scam
Cybercriminals are trying to trick payroll employees who work for businesses in a scam that first surfaced last tax season and is already getting traction this year.
Be careful when searching online for customer service help numbers
A woman got a fake customer service number when she tried to Google search for one and she wants other people to be careful online.
CBS 5 Investigates: Chemist claims breast implants make some women sick
As part of an ongoing investigation, CBS 5's Kris Pickel followed three women with breast implants who claim they were suffering from numerous health symptoms, all of which disappeared after the implants removed.
5 fire department employees disciplined over Burton Barr Central Library flooding
An internal investigation revealed five Phoenix Fire and Medical Department employees knew its fire sprinkler system didn't meet fire code and didn't do anything to fix it.
Officials: US missile defense test failed in Hawaii
The US conducted an unsuccessful missile defense test on Wednesday, as a missile launched from land failed to intercept an incoming target launched from an aircraft in Hawaii, according to several administration officials.
49 animals removed from Phoenix boarding facility
The Arizona Humane Society said Monday that their technicians removed 49 animals from a boarding facility in Phoenix.
Scottsdale restaurant fights back against Yelpers
An owner of a burger place in Scottsdale is lashing out against bad Yelp reviews.
Topless beachgoers: Ban is unconstitutional, discriminatory
Police: Children were beaten, forced to eat dog poop for months
The children -- ages 8, 9 and 10 -- were assaulted with "an electronic control device" and beaten by two women using belts and extension cords, police said.
Hiker dies on Echo Canyon trail on Camelback Mountain
A man hiking the Echo Mountain trail on Camelback Mountain Thursday has died.
Oklahoma man sentenced to 15 years probation for Falls Creek rape
A Spencer, Oklahoma man will serve 15 years of probation after pleading guilty to raping a 13-year-old at Falls Creek in 2016.
Shooter says he is 'free at last' after expulsion from state House of Reps
Don Shooter told us he was "free at last," hours after being expelled from the State House of Representatives.
Town selling $1.20 homes to attract new residents
Ever dreamed of owning a home in a pretty Italian village?
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
Ex-con Pays it Forward to Glendale police officer who changed his life
Glendale Police Sgt. Jeff Daukus loves his job and it shows, every time he puts on the uniform.
Shooter says he is 'free at last' after expulsion from state House of Reps
Don Shooter told us he was "free at last," hours after being expelled from the State House of Representatives.
Valley Metro using stripes and signs to deter light rail fare jumpers
Valley Metro is adding stripes and signs to light rail stations to create a safer environment for passengers, but some riders question whether the additions will be effective and worth the money.
Phoenix caregiver arrested for abusing two special needs patients, per PD
An East Valley caregiver has been arrested for abusing a two of his special needs patients, police said.
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: River Fire burning near Picacho Peak south of Coolidge
The River Fire so far has burned about 40 acres near Picacho Peak south of Coolidge in southern Arizona.
