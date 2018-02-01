Consumers say they're 'heated' over escalating gas bills

Marlene Shillington was shocked when she received her most recent gas bill from Southwest Gas. A bill she thought would be minimal since she rarely turned her heater on. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

3 On Your Side has received inquiries from viewers wondering why their Southwest Gas bill spiked, even though they believed they weren't using much gas because of the warmer winter weather this season.

“I moved in in 2004 and I moved here from Illinois to get away from the bitter cold, the snow and the ice and I love it.”

Like many of us, Marlene Shillington loves the Arizona weather. In fact, she says this winter has been so tame, that she's never felt the need to even turn on her heater much this winter season.

“I just put on more blankets I sleep better when the house is cold.”

So, Shillington was shocked when she received her most recent gas bill from Southwest Gas. A bill she thought would be minimal since she rarely turned her heater on.

“I was actually expecting a bill maybe in the $40's but not $69 from $24.”

She says her Southwest Gas bill usually hovers around $20.

So why would her gas bill triple when her gas heat wasn’t used much and most of her appliances are electric?

“Just the washing machine and just the furnace there's just me, myself. I just do minimum laundry.”

Shillington wanted to see if she was the only one with a gas bill that mysteriously spiked, so she went to the Internet.

“I went online to the local Gilbert page we have that has 36 neighborhoods and posed the question to them.”

According to Shillington, dozens of people responded back to her also complaining about their gas bill that spiked when they felt it shouldn't have.

“The majority of the 72 responses that I received all had double bills or triple bills.”

Many people wrote that they were "shocked" over their bill or that they "had a huge increase" as well.

Shillington says she couldn't get an answer from Southwest Gas, so she contacted 3 On Your Side.

“I can't get to the bottom of it and I felt that you guys could.”

We contacted Southwest Gas. In an email to 3 On Your Side, they state "...the increase bill amount coincided with the customer's increased usage. Nevertheless, we are conducting a high bill investigation..."

Shillington appreciates 3 On Your Side's involvement but says these billing spikes just don't make sense.

“I'd like a clearer answer definitely and so would others.”

Southwest Gas also tells us there hasn't been any significant rate hike in the last few months. There was a slight adjustment a while back but Southwest Gas says the average residential home only saw about a dollar or so increase.

If something comes up in that high bill investigation they perform, we'll let you know.

