2 teens in custody after officer-involved shooting in Tolleson

An officer shot at a teenage burglary suspect in the west Valley on Thursday afternoon but no officers were hurt.

Officers were called out to a home near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road at 2:30 p.m. for a possible burglary, Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said.

The caller described two teenage males who were seen removing items from the home. When officers arrived, they located an unoccupied gray Honda parked in front of the victim house with the engine running.

As the officers walked through the open side gate toward the backyard, they confronted a 15-year-old suspect who was armed. One of the officers gave orders to the suspect but the suspect presented his weapon, Lewis said.

According to Lewis, the officer then fired his gun but did not hit the suspect. The suspect immediately dropped his weapon and surrendered.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old, exited the front of the house and drove off in the waiting vehicle.

Responding units kept the vehicle in sight while the Phoenix Police Air Unit responded. The driver collided with a truck near 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street.

No one was injured in that collision according to Lewis. The suspect was then taken into custody.

No officers were hurt.

The names of the suspects have not been released because they are under 18.

