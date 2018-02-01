2 in custody after officer-involved shooting in Tolleson

The second suspect was found near 50th Avenue and Van Buren Street. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An officer shot at a burglary suspect in the west Valley on Thursday but no officers were hurt, police said.

Officers were called out to a home near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road for a possible burglary, Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers confronted one of the two suspects, who was armed, and an officer fired his gun, Lewis said. The suspect wasn't hit and surrendered.

The second suspect drove off but was found in the area of 50th Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to Lewis. He was taken into custody after crashing into another vehicle.

No officers were hurt.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

