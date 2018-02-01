Edible pot gummies eaten by students came from bowl of leftover Halloween candy

Goodyear police say the pot-laced candy that made five students sick Tuesday came from a bowl of leftover Halloween candy.

The students, ages 10 and 11, go to Incito School near Sarival Avenue and Van Buren Street in Goodyear.

They all got sick after ingesting edible marijuana candy.

Police say the sugar-coated, gummy-type candy was brought to school by a student and distributed to four of his friends.

Students were evaluated by the fire department, found to be in good condition and released to their parents’ care.

No students were transported to the hospital.

Through the investigation, it was learned the candy came from the home of one of the students who became ill.

That family had leftover Halloween candy in a large bowl for family consumption.

After Halloween, the candy which the children had collected while trick-or-treating, in addition to candy added by outside family members, various friends and neighbors, had all been added to this large bowl.

The original source of the THC-laced candy is impossible to trace to one individual.

It was determined by police that there was no criminal intent and no charges will be filed.

Police say the important safety message for parents is to carefully examine all Halloween candy collected before it is made available for consumption.

It is also wise to teach children not to accept candy from an unknown source, including friends.

