Road improvement project continues on South Rim of the Grand Canyon

Another phase of the 2018 Grand Canyon South Rim roads improvement project will begin the week of Feb. 4.

This phase of the project will include closures of several Grand Canyon Village intersections.

All services and facilities will be open and accessible, but visitors and residents should expect delays, new traffic flow patterns and are encouraged to follow detour signs, flaggers and temporary stop lights.

Closures during this portion of the construction include the South Entrance Road and Village Loop Drive intersection and the South Entrance Road and Zuni Way intersection.

Traffic on South Entrance Road between the Grand Canyon Visitor Center and Center Road will be restricted to southbound traffic only and all motorists traveling from the South Entrance Station to the visitor’s center and Desert View Drive will follow a detour on Center and Market Plaza roads.

Shuttle buses will continue to operate, although stops and times will be altered in some locations.

However, the Village Route stops at Shrine of Ages and Village East will not be in operation. Bus stops will have maps, information and walking directions, as needed.

Additional information about the South Rim roads improvement project is available at http://go.nps.gov/road improvement.

A hotline is also available and can be reached by calling (928)277-8010.

