Hiker dies on Echo Canyon trail on Camelback Mountain

A man hiking the Echo Mountain trail on Camelback Mountain Thursday has died.

Phoenix firefighters say the man suffered a medical condition just before noon.

The condition caused him to stop breathing and his heart to stop.

Firefighters rushed up the mountain and immediately began resuscitation efforts. With consultation over the phone to a physician, it was decided that resuscitation efforts would be terminated due to the patient's unchanging condition despite every effort and intervention being made.

Technical rescue teams began to make provisions to bring the hiker off of the trail.

Family members were with the man during the event and Phoenix Fire Department Crisis Response teams are on-scene to support the family.

Phoenix police will be investigating the incident.



