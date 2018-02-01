Sun Devil football sets dates for its annual trip to Camp Tontozona

The Sun Devils will head to Camp Tontozona from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11 (Source: Sun Devil Athletics)

Mark it on the calendar. Arizona State University has set the dates when its football team will make its annual trek to Camp Tontozona, ASU’s iconic preseason football camp.

The Sun Devils will travel to Camp Tontozona on Aug. 6, with their first practice there scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 7. Practices at Camp Tontozona will be held once a day at times still to be announced.

Camp Tontozona is set within the cool mountain country near Payson and borders the Tonto National Forest. It offers sweeping mountain views, with fresh creeks, waterfalls and wildlife all only a short distance away.

The team will be led by first-year head coach Herm Edwards, who says that he’s both excited and anxious to take his new team to the school’s legendary place for the first time.

“One of the reasons I returned to college football is because of great traditions like Camp Tontozona,” he said.

The team’s stay at the camp will conclude after their final practice on Saturday, Aug. 11.

