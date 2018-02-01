Rep. Shooter writes letter addressing sexual harassment allegations

Rep. Don Shooter released a letter Thursday morning ahead of an expected vote that may determine if he will be formally censured after an investigation found that he had violated sexual harassment policies.

The representative has been under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct since State Representative Michelle Ugenti-Rita came out with the allegations back in November.

State Rep. Kelly Townsend also came forward with similar complaints and is calling for his resignation.

House Speaker J.D. Mesnard announced Tuesday that the investigation did find that Shooter had violated the chamber's sexual harassment policies.

Mesnard also announced that Shooter has been permanently removed from all committee assignments.

In the letter, Shooter acknowledges wrongdoing saying, "Much of my focus has been inward and gradually coming to understand the impact of conduct, whether intentional or unintentional, that results in someone feeling demoralized and devalued."

But Shooter also states that he is writing 'to honor a woman who reluctantly came forward' about another unnamed legislator. Shooter asks that before the investigation concludes that this woman's story be heard.

It is unclear who Shooter is talking about and whether that person is being investigated for sexual misconduct allegations.

