Arizona company says their flamethrower is better than Elon Musk's

After Elon Musk debuted his flamethrower last week, an Arizona businessman said his company's flamethrower is bigger and better than The Boring Company's.

Tesla's Elon Musk debuted The Boring Company's flamethrower last week saying that he would stop taking orders when he reached 20,000. Musk said Wednesday night that all 20,000 flamethrowers had been purchased.

Mat Kelley says Ion Productions' flame thrower is even better than The Boring Company's model.

Kelley says his can reach 30 feet and can be outfitted with a backpack fuel kit which allows for four minutes of non-stop firing.

"It's been used a lot in effects stuff, a lot of music videos and movies themselves, commercials and we even have people who use them for drag prep for drag racing," Kelley said. "Half of them are utility and half of them are people who have it because they want to say they own a flamethrower...it's a lot of fun."

Ion Productions' flamethrower has been used in movies, most recently in the reboot of Jumanji.

Kelley's flamethrower is bigger and better, but it is also more expensive. Ion Productions is selling their flamethrower for $899.99 each while The Boring Company's went for $500 each.

