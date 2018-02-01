‘Fire whirls’ spotted at wildfire south of Phoenix

A "fire whirl" was spotted at the River Fire near Coolidge on Wednesday evening. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The River Fire near Coolidge produced some extraordinary scenes on Wednesday evening.

The wildfire sprouted multiple "fire whirls."

A fire whirl is a spinning vortex column of ascending hot air and gases rising from a fire and carrying aloft smoke, debris, and flame.

Fire whirls can range in size from less than one foot to more than 500 feet in diameter and have the intensity of a small tornado.

Update to #RiverFire - 110 acres & active on the SE portion of the fire. #Coolidge #Eloy @PinalCounty smoke is visible & could push into those areas. More resources ordered for today. No structures threatened. #AZFire #azwx #PinalCounty pic.twitter.com/MSy8GB5Y8e — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) February 1, 2018

