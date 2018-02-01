'Mr. Thunderdog': 80-year-old sells hot dogs for charity at Phoenix Open

This Thunderbird lifer hasn't missed a Waste Management Phoenix Open in since 1997 but over those 20 years, he hasn't seen a single shot. (Source: WM Phoenix Open)

This Thunderbird lifer hasn't missed a Waste Management Phoenix Open since 1997 but over those 20 years, he hasn't seen a single shot.

Instead, 80-year-old Martin Calfee makes and sells his famous Thunderdogs from Wednesday through Sunday.

The Thunderdogs go for $7 each at the Lifebird Grill near the 10th green. The hot dogs raise more than $30,000 annually for charity.

Calfee also spends his own money buying all the items he needs to build those famous dogs.

He says the secret to the hot dogs is boiling them in Pabst Blue Ribbon beer. Plus, Calfee says he has been using the same grills he started with 20 years ago.

He has had to rebuild them about five times so far.

Calfee estimates he sells about 5,500 Thunderdogs during the tournament including 1,800 on Saturday.

People go pretty crazy for the hot dogs, Calfee says the most he has seen someone eat in one day was nine Thunderdogs.

