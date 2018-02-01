YCSO: Suspect offered puppy as payment for sex with a minor

Christopher Toney, 37 arrested for engaging in child prostitution after YCSO said he offered his puppy as payment for sex with a minor. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect who brought his dog to a motel room as payment for sex with a minor.

According to YCSO, the suspect was arrested in a human trafficking sting aimed at targeting buyers who are seeking child prostitutes. YCSO made two arrests in this sting.

YCSO said after the suspects responded to a notice from an internet publication, they made arrangements to meet the prostitutes, who were actually undercover law enforcement officers, in a Yavapai County motel room.

The suspects are identified as 37-year-old Christopher Toney from Colorado and 18-year-old Buchanan Bleeker from Flagstaff.

According to YCSO, Toney was arrested for one count of engaging in child prostitution after soliciting what he believed was a 16-year-old for sex.

YCSO said Toney indicated he would offer a purebred blue nose pit bull puppy as payment for the sex act and did bring his dog to the motel room where he was arrested.

Toney remains in custody on a $2500 bond.

YCSO said Bleeker was also arrested for one count of engaging in child prostitution after soliciting a 16-year-old for sex in the sting. Bleeker detailed his request prior to arrival and offered a specific cash amount during the contact.

Bleeker was released on a promise to appear pending court.

YCSO said in a statement that the victims of human trafficking are often teenage girls who are forced to engage in repeated sexual assaults. YCSO said this sting targeted buyers in an effort to eliminate the demand for child prostitutes.

"I will continue to make these types of operations a priority for the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office because the goal of protecting our children from sexual predators must continue," said Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher.

