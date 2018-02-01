49 animals removed from Phoenix boarding facility

The Arizona Humane Society rescued 49 animals from a boarding facility in Phoenix. (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

The Arizona Humane Society said Monday that their technicians removed 49 animals from a boarding facility in Phoenix.

According to Bretta Nelson, public relations manager at Arizona Humane Society, their emergency animal medical technicians spent hours removing 36 dogs and 13 cats from the unnamed facility.

Nelson said they are receiving intensive medical care through AHS' trauma hospital.

"Sadly, two dogs had to be humanely put to sleep and two more dogs have passed away," Nelson said.

AHS said necropsies will be performed on those two dogs to determine their exact cause of death. Nelson said of the animals remaining, they will be closely monitored while receiving long-term care at AHS.

Nelson did not name which facility or provide details of why the animals were removed because it is an ongoing investigation with Phoenix police.

However, photos provided by AHS show that the animals were severely thin and were kept in pens with their own feces.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl with Phoenix PD confirmed that an investigation is ongoing but did provide any additional details.

