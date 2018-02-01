New venue at WM Phoenix Open to enhance hole 17

A new addition to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Cove 17, hopes to bring some of the vibes from hole 16 to hole 17. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Cove 17 is a brand-new venue that offers the highest point on the entire course, giving attendees astonishing views of the 17th and 18th holes.

Cove 17 has 60 suites and runs down the south side of the 17th green.

Not only does the 17th hole have a new venue but they have also expanded the Bay Club.

The Bay Club is a multi-level suit that runs along the north side of the 17th green.

The venue was expanded to 16 new suites, bringing the total to 50. These suites are hospitality suites and tickets run $110,000.

They also added 650 bleachers on the 17th hole. They hope the expansion will enhance the experience for general admission ticket holders.

Waste Management Phoenix Open's goal is to attract more guests to the 17th hole, lightening the load for the massively popular 16th hole.

