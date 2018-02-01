Grieving parents push for 'Joe's Law' a second time

Grieving parents frustrated over the death of their son are now fighting for other Arizona families. On Thursday, they'll ask lawmakers to change what happens in the moments after a deadly crash.

Their son Joe Smith was killed in a crash in June 2016. He and three friends were on the I-10 near Quartzite, on their way back home to Arizona after celebrating their graduation with a road trip to California.

[RELATED: Valley parents rally to pass 'Joe's Law' in memory of their teen son]

Joe's family still doesn't know if the driver who hit the teens was on something. The driver was never tested for drug or alcohol impairment. In Arizona, it's up to the responding officers to decide to give the test or not.

"Not a day goes by that I don't think about the condition of that driver and then realize I'll never get to know. The unanswered questions, it's torture," said Joe's father, Steve Smith.

Joe's parents have been working on a new bill. They want to make it mandatory to test drivers who cause a fatal wreck

[RELATED: Grieving Phoenix parents hope to ease others' pain through 'Joe's law']

They tried last year, but it stalled in the house because they say critics felt it infringed on drivers' rights.

"It was very hard to deal with at that point because we thought it was a no-brainer," said Tana Smith, Joe's mother.

Now they're trying again with a revised version.

"Something's going to have to be done to get to the bottom of this issue so these families can get the information they need," said Steve.

That new bill will go before a senate committee at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.