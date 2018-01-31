WM Phoenix Open gives golf fans the ultimate virtual experience

A live 360 and VR experience will be available for all four rounds of the famous golf tournament via a number of new and existing platforms. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Technology is "virtually" changing the game at this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open.

A live 360 and VR experience will be available for all four rounds of the famous golf tournament via a number of new and existing platforms.

This is made possible by eight cameras put around the 16th hole.

This week’s coverage can be viewed globally in 360 video on Twitter as well as through Samsung Gear VR via the PGA Tour VR Live app, available on the Oculus store.

