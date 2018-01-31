Co-workers help family after popular Maricopa realtor allegedly murdered by grandson

Friends and co-workers are pulling together after a popular realtor in Maricopa was allegedly murdered by her grandson.

Maricopa police say the husband of 62-year-old Vicky TenHoven arrived home Sunday to find his wife on the kitchen floor laying in a pool of blood. Two days later, investigators arrested TenHoven’s grandson, 23-year-old Marcos Jerell Martinez.

“She was always happy, always talked about her grandchildren and how much she loved her grandbabies,” says TenHoven’s co-worker and friend of nine years, Rute Haag.

Haag has launched a GoFundMe page to help TenHoven’s husband with funeral expenses.

TenHoven worked at Home Smart Success where employees are getting the real estate community involved in helping the family through this difficult time.

“Just to give back,” says Haag. “She was just a very sweet lady. Really very sweet lady. Would give the shirt off her back to anybody.”

Martinez was booked on a charge of second-degree murder. Court records show he has been arrested in the past for drug possession and DUI.

