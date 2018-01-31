Festivals planned for the Phoenix area in February

It’s still early into 2018, but the Phoenix area is bustling with hip and exciting events celebrating beer, food, culture and more. This February, several events are planned that will be open to the general public and adults. Below is a list of some of those events, including the cost of entry.


Desperado LGBT Film Festival
Feb. 9 – Feb. 11, 2018
Paradise Valley Community College
Center for Performing Arts
18401 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, Arizona 85032


Street Eats Food Truck Fest
Feb. 10 – Feb. 11, 2018
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Salt River Fields
7555. Pima Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

General admission costs $12. Children 12 and under are admitted for free.


Arizona Strong Beer Festival
Feb. 10, 2018
1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Steele Indian School Park
300 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Tickets start at $10.


PHX Vegan Food Festival
Feb. 24, 2018
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Margaret T. Hance Park
1202 N. 3rd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004

General admission pre-sale tickets start at $25.


Picnic In The Park 
Feb. 24, 2018
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Scottsdale Ranch Park
10400 E. Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

This event is free to the public.

