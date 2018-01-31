Festivals planned for the Phoenix area in February

Festivals planned for the Phoenix area in FebruaryPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Scottsdale restaurant fights back against Yelpers
Scottsdale restaurant fights back against Yelpers
An owner of a burger place in Scottsdale is lashing out against bad Yelp reviews.More >
An owner of a burger place in Scottsdale is lashing out against bad Yelp reviews.More >
Co-workers help family after popular Maricopa realtor allegedly murdered by grandson
Co-workers help family after popular Maricopa realtor allegedly murdered by grandson
Friends and coworkers are pulling together after a popular realtor in Maricopa was allegedly murdered by her grandson.More >
Friends and coworkers are pulling together after a popular realtor in Maricopa was allegedly murdered by her grandson.More >
Streaker steals the show at Phoenix Open; arrested for indecent exposure
Streaker steals the show at Phoenix Open; arrested for indecent exposure
It wasn't just the golf that entertained the crowds at the Phoenix Open Wednesday afternoon. That's because a streaker stole the show!More >
It wasn't just the golf that entertained the crowds at the Phoenix Open Wednesday afternoon. That's because a streaker stole the show!More >
Charter school transferred nearly $1 million to CEO in years prior to closing
Charter school transferred nearly $1 million to CEO in years prior to closing
Hundreds of students and their parents were blindsided on Monday morning when they arrived at Goodyear’s Discovery Creemos Academy and found the charter school shuttered.More >
Hundreds of students and their parents were blindsided on Monday morning when they arrived at Goodyear’s Discovery Creemos Academy and found the charter school shuttered.More >
49 animals removed from Phoenix boarding facility
49 animals removed from Phoenix boarding facility
The Arizona Humane Society said Monday that their technicians removed 49 animals from a boarding facility in Phoenix.More >
The Arizona Humane Society said Monday that their technicians removed 49 animals from a boarding facility in Phoenix.More >
Special needs student dies after being attacked in classroom
Special needs student dies after being attacked in classroom
A 17-year-old boy who police said was attacked at a troubled Washington high school has died at a hospital.More >
A 17-year-old boy who police said was attacked at a troubled Washington high school has died at a hospital.More >
Mother charged with child abuse after boyfriend kills her 1-year-old son
Mother charged with child abuse after boyfriend kills her 1-year-old son
The mother of a young boy who police said was killed by the woman's 17-year-old boyfriend has been charged with abusing the child.More >
The mother of a young boy who police said was killed by the woman's 17-year-old boyfriend has been charged with abusing the child.More >
7-year-old boy fighting for his life after flu diagnosis
7-year-old boy fighting for his life after flu diagnosis
A 7-year-old Iowa boy is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with the flu.More >
A 7-year-old Iowa boy is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with the flu.More >
5 fire department employees disciplined over Burton Barr Central Library flooding
5 fire department employees disciplined over Burton Barr Central Library flooding
An internal investigation revealed five Phoenix Fire and Medical Department employees knew its fire sprinkler system didn't meet fire code and didn't do anything to fix it.More >
An internal investigation revealed five Phoenix Fire and Medical Department employees knew its fire sprinkler system didn't meet fire code and didn't do anything to fix it.More >
Sign inside elementary school: Students get 'one pass per week to get a drink of water'
Sign inside elementary school: Students get 'one pass per week to get a drink of water'
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades.More >
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades.More >
Man dies after falling into tire shredder at recycling plant
Man dies after falling into tire shredder at recycling plant
A federal investigation is underway after a Texas man died in a gruesome accident at a tire recycling plant.More >
A federal investigation is underway after a Texas man died in a gruesome accident at a tire recycling plant.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Crowd reacts after streaker runs across field at Phoenix Open
VIDEO: Crowd reacts after streaker runs across field at Phoenix Open
A streaker stole the show at the Phoenix Open Wednesday afternoon in Scottsdale. (January 31, 2018)More >
A streaker stole the show at the Phoenix Open Wednesday afternoon in Scottsdale. (January 31, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Restaurant owner fires back at Yelp critics
VIDEO: Restaurant owner fires back at Yelp critics
We've all done this: checking out Yelp or Google reviews of a restaurant before possibly trying it out. For some, if they see a negative review, that's it. One Valley restaurant owner is sick of it and is now responding to critics. (January 31, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Streaker on the green steals the show at the Phoenix Open
VIDEO: Streaker on the green steals the show at the Phoenix Open
It wasn't just the golf that entertained the crowds at the Phoenix Open Wednesday afternoon. That's because a streaker stole the show!More >
It wasn't just the golf that entertained the crowds at the Phoenix Open Wednesday afternoon. That's because a streaker stole the show!More >
VIDEO: Investigation into why a Goodyear charter school closed
VIDEO: Investigation into why a Goodyear charter school closed
A charter school in Goodyear closed unexpectedly and questions are being raised about the school's finances. (Wednesday, January 31, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Community supports murder victim's family in Maricopa
VIDEO: Community supports murder victim's family in Maricopa
A grandmother was murdered in Maricopa and the community is coming to gether to help the victim's family with their grief. (Wednesday, January 31, 2018)More >
Special needs student dies after being attacked in classroom
Special needs student dies after being attacked in classroom
(Source: WJLA via CNN)More >