Festivals planned for the Phoenix area in February

It’s still early into 2018, but the Phoenix area is bustling with hip and exciting events celebrating beer, food, culture and more. This February, several events are planned that will be open to the general public and adults. Below is a list of some of those events, including the cost of entry.



Desperado LGBT Film Festival

Feb. 9 – Feb. 11, 2018

Paradise Valley Community College

Center for Performing Arts

18401 North 32nd Street

Phoenix, Arizona 85032



Street Eats Food Truck Fest

Feb. 10 – Feb. 11, 2018

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Salt River Fields

7555. Pima Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

General admission costs $12. Children 12 and under are admitted for free.



Arizona Strong Beer Festival

Feb. 10, 2018

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Steele Indian School Park

300 E. Indian School Road

Phoenix, AZ 85012

Tickets start at $10.



PHX Vegan Food Festival

Feb. 24, 2018

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Margaret T. Hance Park

1202 N. 3rd Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

General admission pre-sale tickets start at $25.



Picnic In The Park

Feb. 24, 2018

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Scottsdale Ranch Park

10400 E. Via Linda

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

This event is free to the public.

