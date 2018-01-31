Celebrities draw record crowd for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am

Different celebrities wowed the crowd at TPC Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Some of sports biggest names to came inside one of sport's most famous venues.

Michael Phelps, Aaron Rodgers, Bruce Arians, Archie Bradley, Patrick Peterson, Larry Fitzgerald and Emmitt Smith, to name a few, teed it up for the Pro-Am at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open]

A record crowd of 83,034 watched on Wednesday.

With temperatures in the 80s, record crowds are expected all weekend.

[SLIDESHOW: Celebrities participate in the Annexus Pro-Am]

Former Sun Devils Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson headline the first round pairings.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.