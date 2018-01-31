Streaker steals the show at Phoenix Open; arrested for indecent exposure

It wasn't just the golf that entertained the crowds at the Phoenix Open Wednesday afternoon.

That's because a streaker stole the show!

Scottsdale police have identified the streaker as 24-year-old Adam Stalmach.

Viewer Jamie Gail shared this Twitter video of Stalmach running across the green, naked.

Stalmach fell down several times but just got up and kept going.

He even stopped mid-run to do a little break dancing.

Another viewer caught the whole escapade on camera, and he talked to us about the bizarre antics on the green.

"Next thing we saw, everyone just went rushing to the side," said Seth Norris. "We went over, looked, and saw a gentleman running around without any clothes, because he's definitely drunk as ever!"

Turns out, Scottsdale police say Stalmach showed "signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication."

Eventually, Stalmach wound up running into a sand trap and tossing handfuls of sand into the air.

Finally, security stopped him mid-streak and escorted him off the course without incident.

He was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Norris said Stalmach was out on the course for a good three minutes. "It was the most surprising thing of all that it took security that long. By that time he was just sitting down and tired from all the running around and falling down."

On Thursday, Scottsdale police released the following statement:

The Scottsdale Police Department and The Thunderbirds would like to remind patrons at the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open that disruptive and illegal behavior will NOT be tolerated. Patrons that participate in acts of Indecent Exposure (streaking) will be arrested and charged with a class 1 Misdemeanor. Possible felony charges and sex offender registration will be applied if we identify a victim in the crowd under the age of 15. Individuals that engage in fighting, swimming in the lake, and loud heckling (all crimes variations of Disorderly Conduct) will be subject to arrest and will face appropriate criminal charges. Those individuals that are arrested will also be trespassed from the TPC. We encourage golf fans to enjoy the tournament, be courteous and to drink responsibly.

