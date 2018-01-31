Arizona man gets 20-year prison term for crash that killed 5

A Kayenta man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in a car crash that killed five people.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old James Robertson Young was sentenced Monday.

He was arrested in June 2017 for allegedly driving his car under the influence of alcohol and causing a head-on crash with another vehicle carrying four children and their grandparents.

The family was traveling to the Grand Canyon to vacation and sell handmade Navajo jewelry.

Authorities say the two grandparents died in the crash along with three children - ages 8, 9 and 10. A 14-year-old girl survived, but was seriously injured.

Prosecutors say Young had a blood-alcohol level of between .171 and .20 percent, well above Arizona's legal limit of 0.08 percent for drivers.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.