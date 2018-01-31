Phoenix neighbors upset after free little library goes up in flames

Nick Barnhiser can't understand why someone would set one of them on fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

They bring communities together, helping neighbors share their love of reading.

Free little libraries have grown in popularity over the years, which is why Nick Barnhiser can't understand why someone would set one of them on fire.

Barnhiser said that someone knocked on his door early Wednesday morning, to tell him that the free little library in front of his Phoenix home was on fire.

"It was a little disturbing to wake up at 2:30 in the morning, and come see something on fire on my property," said Barnhiser.

"Most likely it's random vandalism," said Barnhiser. "Somebody walking by and decided to play a prank, I guess."

The free little library looked just like others near Thomas Road and 14th Street.

Book collection boxes are a way for neighbors and their kids to share and exchange books and provide a place to meet and greet others.

Barnhiser posted what happened on social media and was immediately bombarded with messages from people who wanted to help.

"We've already had some offers this morning," said Barnhiser. "People willing to help rebuild the library for us, and donate some books. It's been all positive."

If you have any information about the fire, contact the Phoenix Fire Department.

