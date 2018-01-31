More safety: D-backs to extend netting at Chase Field

Safety netting will extend to the far end of each dugout in the 2018 season. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are hoping to keep more fans safe by extending the netting at Chase Field.

The team announced on Wednesday that the net will reach to the far end of each dugout for the upcoming regular season. Before, the netting stopped at the dugouts.

The D-backs were one of a handful of teams that hadn't announced the netting extensions.

The franchise said the netting will have a limited effect on the fan experience while keeping them safe from balls and bats flying from the field.

“Thousands of the best seats in the ballpark behind home plate have always been behind a protective net with no impact to the fan experience and we expect that those who will now have a similar view will find that the same holds true for them,” said D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall.

The D-backs also said the team was the first to extend the netting to he home plate end of each dugout.

However, the issue of increasing the netting at MLB ballparks around the country became a national topic of conversation when a woman was seriously hurt by a shattered bat at Fenway Park in 2015.

Last September, a 1-year-old girl was hit in the face by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium and had to spend five days in the hospital. That caused several teams to announce they would add more safety netting.

#Dbacks announce changes to the netting at Chase Field. pic.twitter.com/NP8ROBEP6D — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) January 31, 2018

