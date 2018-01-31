Havasupai will begin taking campground reservations Feb. 1

Campers have been waiting anxiously for this day!

One of Arizona’s most coveted campgrounds is ready to take reservations.

Spots at Havasupai Falls will be available beginning Feb. 1 at 8 a.m.

This year, campers can reserve a spot online through the tribe’s new online reservation system.

Reservations may also be made by calling the tribe’s tourism office at (928) 448-2121.

All hikers entering the reservation must have a valid permit issued by the tribe. Hikers entering without a permit will be asked to leave the reservation.

The individual fees for 2018 are:

2 Days / 1 Night: $140.56

3 Days / 2 Nights: $171.12

4 Days / 3 Nights: $201.67

Weekend nights (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), holiday weekday nights (Feb. 19, May 28, July 4, Sept. 3 and Oct. 8) and spring break weekday nights (March 5-8 and 19-22) are an additional $18.34 per night.

Each person may book a maximum of four days and three nights at one time, although the visit may be extended by booking subsequent dates if they are available. Payment is due when the reservation is made.

This year, each person also has the option of adding a second person to the permit who may use the reservation if the visitor who booked it is unable to go. All persons listed on the reservation must check in at the Tourism Office in Supai with valid photo identification for the permit to be honored. Reselling of permits is not allowed.

Campers are responsible for all gear and food. The village of Supai has a small convenience store and restaurant, but both are located about two miles from the campground. Campfires are not permitted at any time, so hikers should come prepared with food that doesn’t need to be cooked.

Alcohol is not permitted on the Havasupai Reservation; possession, consumption or distribution of alcohol is a tribal and federal crime. Drones are also not permitted on the Havasupai Reservation.

Entry to the Havasupai Reservation is by foot or helicopter from Hilltop, Arizona. A parking lot for vehicles is provided on-site. Reservations for helicopter services are required up to a week in advance.

Guided camping tours are also an option. Food, gear, logistics and fees are taken care of as part of the package.

More information about reservations, fees and directions can be found online.

