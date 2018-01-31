SLIDESHOW: Celebrities participate in the Annexus Pro-Am

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Waste Management Phoenix Open brought out celebrities to participate in the Annexus Pro-Am

Michael Phelps, Aaron Rodgers, Bruce Arians, Archie Bradley, Patrick Peterson, Larry Fitzgerald and Emmitt Smith, to name a few, teed it up for the Pro-Am at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

[RELATED: Celebrities draw record crowd for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am]

[SPECIAL SECTION: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open]

A record crowd of 83,034 watched on Wednesday. 

With temperatures in the 80s, record crowds are expected all weekend. 

[APP USERS: Click here to view slideshow

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.