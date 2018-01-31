'Satanic' group signs up for trash program

About a dozen members of the Satanic Temple of Arizona picked up trash along the highway. (Source: thesatanictemplearizona.com)

A group that advocates for separation of church and state has signed up to help pick up trash along a 2-mile stretch of Interstate 10 in southern Arizona.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports the Satanic Temple of Arizona signed up with the state Department of Transportation to clean up along the interstate near Casa Grande under the department's Adopt a Highway program.

The Satanic Temple seeks to participate in government-sponsored projects and activities as a way to test compliance with the First Amendment's provisions on religion, and the group has stirred controversy in various cities by applying to give invocations at official meetings.

Chapter spokesman Stu de Haan says the group doesn't believe in a supernatural Satan but rather embraces the literary Satan as a symbol of rebellion.

Group member America Curl says the Casa Grande location is perfect for the group because it's roughly halfway between Phoenix and Tucson, the two metro areas where most of the chapter's members live.

