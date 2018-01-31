Pink panty-clad suspected arsonist arrested in Phoenix

Police say a scantily-clad man has been arrested for admittedly starting fires around Phoenix.

Dethanil Dorsey Anderson, 38, faces felony counts of arson and attempted arson.

This began Tuesday evening when police were called to a Circle K on Third Street and Osborn Road.

Police say the initial call came out for a trespasser, who was described as a black male dressed as a female, wearing a brown vest, no pants, pink panties and Ugg-style boots.

The suspect was said to be smoking a cigarette near the gas pumps and refusing to move.

When officers arrived at the Circle K, they saw some bushes near the store engulfed in flames. Police called in firefighter to douse the fire.

At this point, police and firefighters had already responded to six dumpster and alley fires in the area. Officials say all those fires had been deliberately set.

Officers were able to locate the suspect a short time later. He was "holding a piece of plywood and a dead palm frond in his left hand, and was holding a red Circle K lighter in his right hand," according to the police report.



As officers were speaking to the suspect, they noticed some smoke coming from the tailpipe of a van parked nearby.

Turns out, "a dead palm frond had been stuffed into the tailpipe of the bus, and the end of it had been charred and was smoldering," reads the police report.

During questioning later, police says the suspect admitted setting the bushes on fire and attempting to set the bus on fire.

Police say Anderson is a transient.

His bail had been set at $20,000.

