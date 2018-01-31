3 On Your Side recoups $11K during JanuaryPosted: Updated:
3 On Your Side
Consumers say they're 'heated' over escalating gas bills
3 On Your Side has received inquiries from viewers wondering why their Southwest Gas bill spiked, even though they believed they weren't using much gas because of the warmer winter weather this season.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side recoups $11K during January
3 On Your Side recoups $11K for our viewers during January.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Solar customer gets refund
When 3 On Your Side contacted Sunrun for an explanation, the company said the woman was simply put on the wrong solar plan.More >
3 On Your Side
Fake contractor accused of ripping off his neighbors
Residents in Verrado say they can't believe their own neighbor took their money and abandoned their projects.More >
New items make the latest Consumer Reports recall list
Vehicle, li-ion laptop batteries, ladders and dishwashers from numerous manufacturers are on the latest Consumer Reports recall list. Do you have any of the affected products?More >
3 On Your Side
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix family believes mortgage company 'double dipped' $14K
Family members say their mortgage company was withdrawing money electronically every month while they were sending checks to a different lender.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Businesses targeted by tax scam
Cybercriminals are trying to trick payroll employees who work for businesses in a scam that first surfaced last tax season and is already getting traction this year.More >
3 On Your Side
Be careful when searching online for customer service help numbers
A woman got a fake customer service number when she tried to Google search for one and she wants other people to be careful online.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers paying non-resort, resort fees
If you’re one of the millions of people who book hotels online, you may decide where to stay based on the lowest price. But buyer beware, that advertised price might not be all you’re expected to pay.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix homeowner says 'going green' makes her see 'red'
Going solar seems to be a growing trend, however a Phoenix woman says she decided to go solar, but after she did she says her utility bill actually went up.More >
Scottsdale restaurant fights back against Yelpers
An owner of a burger place in Scottsdale is lashing out against bad Yelp reviews.More >
Co-workers help family after popular Maricopa realtor allegedly murdered by grandson
Friends and coworkers are pulling together after a popular realtor in Maricopa was allegedly murdered by her grandson.More >
Streaker steals the show at Phoenix Open; arrested for indecent exposure
It wasn't just the golf that entertained the crowds at the Phoenix Open Wednesday afternoon. That's because a streaker stole the show!More >
Charter school transferred nearly $1 million to CEO in years prior to closing
Hundreds of students and their parents were blindsided on Monday morning when they arrived at Goodyear’s Discovery Creemos Academy and found the charter school shuttered.More >
49 animals removed from Phoenix boarding facility
The Arizona Humane Society said Monday that their technicians removed 49 animals from a boarding facility in Phoenix.More >
Special needs student dies after being attacked in classroom
A 17-year-old boy who police said was attacked at a troubled Washington high school has died at a hospital.More >
Mother charged with child abuse after boyfriend kills her 1-year-old son
The mother of a young boy who police said was killed by the woman's 17-year-old boyfriend has been charged with abusing the child.More >
7-year-old boy fighting for his life after flu diagnosis
A 7-year-old Iowa boy is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with the flu.More >
5 fire department employees disciplined over Burton Barr Central Library flooding
An internal investigation revealed five Phoenix Fire and Medical Department employees knew its fire sprinkler system didn't meet fire code and didn't do anything to fix it.More >
Sign inside elementary school: Students get 'one pass per week to get a drink of water'
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades.More >
Man dies after falling into tire shredder at recycling plant
A federal investigation is underway after a Texas man died in a gruesome accident at a tire recycling plant.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers say they're 'heated' over escalating gas bills
3 On Your Side has received inquiries from viewers wondering why their Southwest Gas bill spiked, even though they believed they weren't using much gas because of the warmer winter weather this season.More >
AZ House votes to expel Rep. Don Shooter
The Arizona House voted Thursday to expel Rep. Don Shooter following claims of sexual harassment.More >
Gun removed from Don Shooter's office before expulsion vote
House Speaker J.D. Mesnard says he removed a firearm from Rep. Shooter’s office before the House expelled Shooter on Thursday.More >
Thursday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Are breast implants safe?
The Food and Drug Administration says breast implants are safe. CBS 5's Kris Pickel travels to Canada to meet a doctor who says he knows what may be making some women with implants sick. CBS 5 Investigates Thursday at 10 p.m.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: Crowd reacts after streaker runs across field at Phoenix Open
A streaker stole the show at the Phoenix Open Wednesday afternoon in Scottsdale. (January 31, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Restaurant owner fires back at Yelp critics
We've all done this: checking out Yelp or Google reviews of a restaurant before possibly trying it out. For some, if they see a negative review, that's it. One Valley restaurant owner is sick of it and is now responding to critics. (January 31, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Streaker on the green steals the show at the Phoenix Open
It wasn't just the golf that entertained the crowds at the Phoenix Open Wednesday afternoon. That's because a streaker stole the show!More >
VIDEO: Investigation into why a Goodyear charter school closed
VIDEO: Investigation into why a Goodyear charter school closed
A charter school in Goodyear closed unexpectedly and questions are being raised about the school's finances. (Wednesday, January 31, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Community supports murder victim's family in Maricopa
VIDEO: Community supports murder victim's family in Maricopa
A grandmother was murdered in Maricopa and the community is coming to gether to help the victim's family with their grief. (Wednesday, January 31, 2018)More >
Special needs student dies after being attacked in classroom
(Source: WJLA via CNN)More >