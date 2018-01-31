3 On Your Side recoups $11K during January

3 On Your Side

Ivory Carson says he sure is glad he contacted 3 On Your Side. He was having problems with his mortgage company while he was going through bankruptcy.

“Throughout the whole bankruptcy period, I'm calling my mortgage company making sure that I'm current," Carson said.

He says although he always made his house payments, Ocwen Mortgage kept sending him notices saying he owed them $7,600 in back payments.

"Truly frustrating, truly, truly,” he said.

3 On Your Side asked Ocwen to review Carson’s account. They did, and discovered he really didn’t' owe them anything.

Carson says he's glad the ordeal is over, and credits 3 On Your Side for resolving this $7,600 problem.

"I'm really, really extremely happy about what has transpired. Everything that you guys you told me talked to me about came to fruition," Carson said.

3 On Your Side also helped Yvette Sage. She took advantage of a recent T-Mobile "buy one, get one free" promotion. However, T-Mobile kept sending Sage a $700 bill for that so-called "free phone."

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we reached out to T-Mobile. They looked into the matter, realized the mix-up and completely waived that $700 payment they were demanding.

Sage says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.

“T-Mobile contacted me and they lived up to their end of the promotion that I was given over the phone. I'm really excited about it,” Sage said.

“That's all I was looking for so I want to thank T-Mobile for that and I also want to thank 3 On Your Side.

And finally, 3 On Your Side helped out Rachel Woolley. She had Sunrun Solar install solar panels so she could go green.

However, after the installation, her electric bills were frequently hire than before she went solar. "We used 20 percent less energy last year and we managed to pay almost $1,000 more than we would have if we'd never gone solar in the first place,” a frustrated Woolley said.

3 On Your Side asked Sunrun to investigate and they did. The company discovered Woolley was put on the wrong solar plan, causing her bills to spike instead decrease.

As a result, they issued Woolley a check for nearly a thousand dollars for the overpayments she made during 2017. Woolley says she now expects Sunrun to put her on the correct solar plan so this problem doesn’t continue.

"As nice as it is to have this money back we want to know what's going to happen in the future,” Woolley said. “This is a 20-year lease that we signed and we certainly can't afford to be over paying by this month every year or going through this process at the end of every year to get back what we're owed."

And, when you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to save or recoup for our viewers during the month of January, it amounts to $11,061.

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

