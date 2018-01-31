Bacon Rosemary Gourgeres

Yield: About 5-1/2 dozen gougères

1 cup Water

4 oz. Butter

1/2 tsp Kosher salt

Pinch Cayenne pepper

1 cup All-purpose flour

6 each Eggs

1 cup Manchego cheese, shredded (substitute gruyere or other semi-hard cheese)

3 slices Bacon, cooked and chopped fine (about three ounces)

1 tsp Rosemary, finely chopped

¼ cup Parmegiano-Reggiano, grated

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large saucepan combine the water, butter, salt and cayenne; bring to a boil. Lower the heat and add the flour all at once, stirring with a wooden spoon. Cook this mixture over low heat three or four minutes until the dough pulls away from the sides of the pan and forms a ball.

2. Remove from the heat and transfer to an electric mixer fitted with a paddle. Mix on low speed until batter cools slightly (so the eggs don’t cook). Add the eggs one at a time, mixing until the egg is fully incorporated before adding another. Do not over mix. When eggs are incorporated, add the cheese and continue to beat until it is mostly melted in the batter. Add the bacon and rosemary.

3. Transfer to a piping bag and on two 13” x 18” baking sheets lined with parchment or Silpats, pipe into balls, about 2 tsp. each. Leave an inch or so between them to allow for expanding. Sprinkle with the parmesan cheese.

4. Bake about 25-35 minutes until golden and cooked through. Serve immediately while still warm.