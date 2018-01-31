Jaime's Local Love: Meridiem

Meridiem is brought to you by two Valley natives who grew up in the restaurant business.

Jeramie Lopo is a partner and executive chef. He comes from a family of restauranteurs and his dad now works at Meridiem.

You’ll see shout-outs to “Pops” on the menu with his secret recipes for pancakes and meatballs.

[SLIDESHOW: Jaime's Local Loves]

GM and Owner Ryan Watson’s childhood was spent in a restaurant too - clearing tables for a family friend.

Lopo and Watson came together as adults working for a local restaurant group when they decided to branch out on their own.

Meridiem was born in May of 2017.

The name Meridiem comes from the Latin terms "ante meridiem" and "post meridiem" (more commonly referred to in time of day notation as "a.m." or "p.m.")

Meridiem represents the restaurant’s ability to meet its customers’ dining and drinking needs morning, noon or night.

Meridiem offers exciting dining choices.

The "ANTE" menu has both lighter and traditional options. You'll find innovative menu selections, like the must-have breakfast nachos, alongside a Mimosa or Bloody Mary.

The "POST" menu provides you with many irresistible items like the double pork chop on wasabi mashed potatoes.

On both menus, you’ll see the Share and Chat options with shareable appetizers to help feed the conversation.

Meridiem

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 7 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

PM Happy Hour Daily: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

AM Happy Hour Daily: OPEN - 9 a.m.

1245 S, Price Road

Chandler, AZ 85286

480-696-1150

Email - MERIDIEMAZ@GMAIL.COM

Facebook - FACEBOOK.COM/MERIDIEMAZ

Instagram - @MERIDIEMKITCHENANDLOUNGE

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.