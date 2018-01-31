Standoff ends peacefully after domestic violence situation in Phoenix

A standoff at a Phoenix home has ended peacefully following a domestic violence situation.

Police officers surrounded the home on Wednesday morning.

The house is near located 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road.

"Officers are working a domestic violence call," said Det. Marianne Ramirez at the time.

We're told the situation has since ended peacefully.

