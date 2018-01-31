Chandler PD: Parent threatens 10-year-old girls while attending school dance intoxicated

Officers with the Chandler Police Department have forwarded charges of disorderly conduct to the City of Chandler Prosecutor's Office after a parent verbally threatened a group of 10-year-old girls while attending an elementary school dance intoxicated.

According to the police report, officers believe a suspect, Heather Buckham, attended a school dance at Kyrene De Las Brisas Elementary School while intoxicated because she was slurring her speech and a strong odor to an intoxicating beverage emancipated from her breath.

One of the juveniles explained to officers that they began pouring out a can of Dr. Pepper sitting on the corner, thinking it belonged to another child.

The child said Buckham spoke from the stall and stated, "I will beat you up if you touch my Dr. Pepper." However, Buckham claimed she said, "You better not touch my soda or I'll get you."

The group of girls then ran out of the restroom.

Later on, the juvenile said they saw Buckham in the field area. When Buckham saw the children, she immediately began chasing them as fast as she could yelling obscenities.

Buckham stated to police that when she was in the field area, the children began calling her "Dr. Pepper lady."

Buckham mentioned that she was going through a rough time as she recently lost a child during birth. She said she attended the school dance with her son in hopes to have a good time.

Officer did not believe Buckham brought alcohol on campus but instead showed up on campus intoxicated and since they did not see her physically drive her vehicle and no witness could place her in control of her vehicle while intoxicated, they could not charge her with DUI.

Police advised that Buckham call her fiance to drive her and her son home since they believed she was intoxicated.

Officers originally responded to the elementary school because of claims that the principal allegedly pushed a 16-year-old child. However, after some investigation, they determined the principal did not do anything wrong.

The disorderly conduct charges were forwarded to the City of Chandler Prosecutor's Office for review and all appropriate charging.

