Phoenix firefighters treat middle schoolers who ate hot chili peppers

Three Phoenix middle schoolers were treated by firefighters after they ate hot chili peppers Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

A Palo Verde Middle School nurse requested evaluations by Phoenix firefighters of three students who ate "hot chili peppers."

Firefighters arrived and found three students in the nurse's office. They were in stable condition.

Fire officials said none of the children were showing any signs or symptoms of an allergic reaction or suffering with any difficulty breathing.

Two sets of vital signs were conducted on all three patients. After the evaluations, it was determined that the students could be released back to their parents.

Fire officials said two of the patient's parents signed refusals and took their children home. The third patient was transported to a local pediatric hospital for further evaluation, as requested by her parents.

