SLIDESHOW: Super blue blood moon fills sky

The very rare "super blue blood moon" took over the Wednesday morning skies across the U.S.

At 6:30 a.m., just before sunrise, the super blue blood moon will come out in full force in Arizona with its red tint from the lunar eclipse.

The super blue blood moon consists of a supermoon, blue moon and blood moon.

A supermoon is when the moon is at its closest point to earth and only occurs around every 14 months. We already experience one supermoon in early January.

A blue moon is when a full moon occurs for the second time within a month. You may be familiar with the term, "once in a blue moon."

Lastly, a blood moon occurs when the moon passes through the earth's shadow. When this happens, the normally bright white moon will take on a reddish tint. That's where the blood part comes in with "blood moon."

This lunar trifecta is the first of its kind in 35 years and won't occur again until 2037.

