Scottsdale Unified attorney: Former CFO violated state law

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The former chief financial officer of the Scottsdale Unified School District violated state laws regarding conflicts of interest along with district policy, according to the findings and legal opinion of an attorney hired by the district to investigate the case.

The attorney presented a public summary of her findings Tuesday evening after the SUSD Governing Board voted to accept the resignation of CFO Laura Smith.

While serving as CFO, Smith signed off on thousands of dollars in payments to a consulting company owned by her sister. Smith never identified her sister on conflict-of-interest disclosure forms and has failed to provide evidence showing she no longer has a financial stake in the company herself, according to attorney Susan Segal.

Segal said she submitted her findings to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, which has launched investigations into the district. The district’s hiring of an unlicensed architect who was previously convicted of stealing public funds has also drawn scrutiny.

Smith submitted a letter of resignation Friday in which she acknowledged “mistakenly” signing off on two payment-related documents to her former company, Professional Group Public Consulting (PGPC). Smith said she also “inadvertently erred” by failing to disclose that the principal of PGPC is her sister, Caroline Brackley.

However, public records show Smith signed off on several other change orders that she did not acknowledge in her resignation letter. Smith personally signed a total of five change orders that boosted payments to PGPC by $16,072, Segal said.

Smith's computer-generated approval also appears on six purchase orders to PGPC totaling an additional $43,766, Segal said.

She said Smith began working as Scottsdale’s CFO on Feb. 15, 2017. In the resignation letter, Smith said PGPC “accepted [her] request” to buy out her interest in the company at the end of May.

“She has not provided evidence that the stock was actually sold or how much of her stock was sold” despite repeated requests, Segal said.

In the letter of resignation, Smith wrote that she “did not intentionally act to reward the Professional Group while serving as the district's chief financial officer."

She added, “My career has been devoted to helping school districts maximize financial resources to help our students. My single, honest mistake and two inadvertent errors are now being unfairly extrapolated into something sinister. It is not sinister nor dishonest.”

As of Jan. 24, all open purchase orders involving PGPC have been closed at the direction of superintendent Dr. Denise Birdwell, said Segal.

Dr. Birdwell said the district would provide a statement Wednesday. She did confirm, however, that Smith will not receive a severance package as part of her resignation.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

