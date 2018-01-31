Scottsdale Unified attorney: Former CFO violated state law

Scottsdale Unified attorney: Former CFO violated state lawPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Police: Men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 18 million people
Police: Men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 18 million people
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
Woman forced to marry her rapist at age 11 fights to end child marriage in US
Woman forced to marry her rapist at age 11 fights to end child marriage in US
In Florida's halls of power, Sherry Johnson is somewhat of an anomaly: a black woman who grew up destitute and survived child abuse.More >
In Florida's halls of power, Sherry Johnson is somewhat of an anomaly: a black woman who grew up destitute and survived child abuse.More >
UPDATE
Phoenix police ID suspect, 14-year-old victim in deadly shooting
Phoenix police ID suspect, 14-year-old victim in deadly shooting
One teenager is dead, a second is in the hospital and the young man police say shot them is facing murder charges after an apparent drug deal took a violent turn over the weekend.More >
One teenager is dead, a second is in the hospital and the young man police say shot them is facing murder charges after an apparent drug deal took a violent turn over the weekend.More >
PD: Arrest made in deadly double shooting in Phoenix industrial park
PD: Arrest made in deadly double shooting in Phoenix industrial park
Detectives said the suspect and the two victims knew each other and they had been fighting.More >
Detectives said the suspect and the two victims knew each other and they had been fighting.More >
Former 'Glee' actor Mark Salling dead at 35
Former 'Glee' actor Mark Salling dead at 35
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.More >
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.More >
FD: Five kids, ages 10 and 11, ingest edible marijuana at Goodyear school
FD: Five kids, ages 10 and 11, ingest edible marijuana at Goodyear school
Fire officials say five children ingested edible marijuana at a Goodyear school Tuesday.More >
Fire officials say five children ingested edible marijuana at a Goodyear school Tuesday.More >
Daughter writes humorous obituary for father in Indiana
Daughter writes humorous obituary for father in Indiana
A woman's humorous obituary for her father has gone viral. It recounts his fondness for his family, his 32 jars of Miracle Whip, and his 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper.More >
A woman's humorous obituary for her father has gone viral. It recounts his fondness for his family, his 32 jars of Miracle Whip, and his 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper.More >
Video: Mom dragged out of court after confronting sons’ accused killer
Video: Mom dragged out of court after confronting sons’ accused killer
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
Army veteran to be deported after losing appeal
Army veteran to be deported after losing appeal
A U.S. Army veteran with a green card who faces deportation because of a 2008 drug conviction has lost an appeal to remain in the country.More >
A U.S. Army veteran with a green card who faces deportation because of a 2008 drug conviction has lost an appeal to remain in the country.More >
16-year-old suspended after anti-bullying video goes viral
16-year-old suspended after anti-bullying video goes viral
A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator.More >
A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator.More >
UPDATE
Gilbert police identify driver killed in fiery Gilbert crash involving moving train
Gilbert police identify driver killed in fiery Gilbert crash involving moving train
The Gilbert Police Department identified the driver who was killed in a fiery crash involving a moving train last Wednesday.More >
The Gilbert Police Department identified the driver who was killed in a fiery crash involving a moving train last Wednesday.More >
Derek Staahl is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and fill-in anchor who loves covering stories that matter most to Arizona families.
Click to learn more about Derek.
This once-uncompromising "California guy" got his first taste of Arizona in 2015 while covering spring training baseball for his former station. The trip spanned just three days, but Derek quickly decided Phoenix should be his next address. He joined CBS 5 and 3TV four months later, in August 2015. Before packing his bags for the Valley of the Sun, Derek spent nearly four years at XETV in San Diego, where he was promoted to Weekend Anchor and Investigative Reporter. Derek chaired the Saturday and Sunday 10 p.m. newscasts, which regularly earned the station's highest ratings for a news program each week. Derek’s investigative reporting efforts into the Mayor Bob Filner scandal in 2013 sparked a "governance crisis" for the city of San Diego and was profiled by the region’s top newspaper. Derek broke into the news business at WKOW-TV in Madison, WI. He wrote, shot, edited, and presented stories during the week, and produced newscasts on the weekends. By the end of his stint, he was promoted to part-time anchor on WKOW’s sister station, WMSN. Derek was born in Los Angeles and was named the “Undergraduate Broadcast Journalism Student of the Year” in his graduating class at USC. He also played quads in the school’s famous drumline. When not reporting the news, Derek enjoys playing drumset, sand volleyball, and baseball.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Scottsdale Unified attorney: Former CFO violated state law
Scottsdale Unified attorney: Former CFO violated state law
The former chief financial officer of the Scottsdale Unified School District violated state laws regarding conflicts of interest, according to the findings and legal opinion of an attorney hired by the district to investigate the case.More >
The former chief financial officer of the Scottsdale Unified School District violated state laws regarding conflicts of interest, according to the findings and legal opinion of an attorney hired by the district to investigate the case.More >
Probe finds Arizona lawmaker broke sex harassment rules
Probe finds Arizona lawmaker broke sex harassment rules
An internal investigation has found that an Arizona House lawmaker violated the chamber's sexual harassment policies. Republican Rep. Don Shooter has been permanently removed from all committee assignments.More >
An internal investigation has found that an Arizona House lawmaker violated the chamber's sexual harassment policies. Republican Rep. Don Shooter has been permanently removed from all committee assignments.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Solar customer gets refund
Update: Solar customer gets refund
When 3 On Your Side contacted Sunrun for an explanation, the company said the woman was simply put on the wrong solar plan.More >
When 3 On Your Side contacted Sunrun for an explanation, the company said the woman was simply put on the wrong solar plan.More >
What you need to know for viewing the lunar eclipse
What you need to know for viewing the lunar eclipse
The lunar eclipse will give scientist a chance to study the earth's atmosphere.More >
The lunar eclipse will give scientist a chance to study the earth's atmosphere.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Double shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 teen hurt
VIDEO: Double shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 teen hurt
Police said a drug deal turned violent when two teens were shot in Laveen, and one of the victims died. (Sunday, January 28, 2018)More >
Video: Mother confronts sons' accused killer
Video: Mother confronts sons' accused killer
(Source: WLKY via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Arrest made in Phoenix double murder
VIDEO: Arrest made in Phoenix double murder
An arrest was made in a Phoenix double murder yesterday at an industrial park. Story: http://bit.ly/2BEmZr8More >
An arrest was made in a Phoenix double murder yesterday at an industrial park. Story: http://bit.ly/2BEmZr8More >
Lebanon student punished after anti-bullying video goes viral
Lebanon student punished after anti-bullying video goes viral
Principal Scott Walters tells News 4 the punishment was not related to her message, but rather for being in a classroom after hours without permission.More >
Principal Scott Walters tells News 4 the punishment was not related to her message, but rather for being in a classroom after hours without permission.More >
VIDEO: Fake contractor accused of taking money
VIDEO: Fake contractor accused of taking money
After a fake contractor is accused of taking money and leaving the homeowners high and dry, 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper looks into the matter to expose the contractor's shady dealings. Turns out the 3 On Your Side is familiar with the man.More >
After a fake contractor is accused of taking money and leaving the homeowners high and dry, 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper looks into the matter to expose the contractor's shady dealings. Turns out the 3 On Your Side is familiar with the man.More >
VIDEO: 2 dead in Phoenix junkyard shooting
VIDEO: 2 dead in Phoenix junkyard shooting
Police are investigating a double-murder at a Phoenix junkyardMore >