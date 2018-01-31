Celebrities flood TPC Scottsdale for kids' events

Kids got to see Larry Fitzgerald upclose. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It was basically kids' day at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Tuesday.

Reigning PGA Player of the Year Justin Thomas hosted Dream Day, where hundreds of kids got to see players and celebrities up close on the links.

Getting big cheers was Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who didn't talk much about those retirement rumors.

