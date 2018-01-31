Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Donnie Yantis

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any program. With Signing Day approaching, we get in-depth answers from the man coordinating Arizona State's efforts.

In this episode of the Speak of the Devils Sitdown Series, I talk with Donnie Yantis, ASU's recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach. We cover his background as a top prep head coach, building up a college program from the ground up, ASU's recruiting tactics and strategy, rebuilding the pipeline to California, improving local recruiting, repairing relationships with local coaches, and much more.

