The PGA's weatherman helps keep golfers & spectators safe

Great weather is expected this week for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and the man who is forecasting for the PGA this week is Wade Stettner.

He has been forecasting tournaments like this since 2005, and he covers about 26 tournaments a year. Being from Minneapolis, coming to Arizona this time of year is a treat. In fact, a few of his friends and fellow meteorologists also join him for the Greatest Show on Grass.

A typical day for Stettner is he starts about an hour before golfers tee off and he works until the very last putt is made. Most of the time, his office is a small construction trailer, where he can track the radar, winds, temperatures and other weather information.

The No. 1 job for Stettner is to keep fans and players safe from lightning and dangerous weather. Back in 1991, two spectators died after being struck by lightning at tournaments. That is what prompted the PGA to have a meteorologist on site at all times, and have warning systems ready just in case.

Stettner also works closely with rule officials as they set up the course. Many hole locations and tee locations are based on the wind speed and direction. If there is a chance rain, officials will set up the hole location in higher areas of the green.

In years past, the big challenge at the TPC Scottsdale is frost delays. Frost causes a blade of grass to become brittle, and foot traffic can cause a lot of damage on the course. We have had numerous frost delays in years past, but this year we don’t need to worry. The forecast this week is incredible. Each day at the tournament will start out in the lower 50s and highs will be in the lower 80s through the weekend.

If you would like to follow Stettner and his golf tournament forecasts, he is on Twitter and his handle is @wadestettner.

