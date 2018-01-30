The PGA's weatherman helps keep golfers & spectators safePosted: Updated:
The PGA's weatherman helps keep golfers & spectators safe
Most of the time, his office is a small construction trailer, where he can track the radar, winds, temperatures and other weather information.More >
Moon madness! Watch for rare moon show on Jan. 31
Space is starting 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord the last day of this month.More >
The problem with Payson
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.More >
The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years ago
The theory of warm and cold fronts was developed about 100 years ago by scientists who NEVER got to look at a satellite photo of clouds from space. And, amazingly, they got it right with a system we still use today.More >
Dry winter drags on in Arizona
The new data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought continuing through most of Arizona.More >
Royal Norman shares his 2 favorite worst forecasts
"The stories are true [and] both are super bad because I was being so definite," Royal Norman said.More >
Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy it
Everyone in Phoenix is going to want to go enjoy the long-awaited snow this weekend, so here are a few places where you can sled, ski and play.More >
Winter records across Arizona
With the first decent snow of the season, thoughts turn to those years that will live in the record books because of the crazy winters we can have in Arizona.More >
Finally! Snow in Arizona!
Better late than never, I suppose! Flagstaff, and much of Arizona's high country has had to wait especially long for this year's first snow of the season. Mother Nature finally delivered...and the pictures are pretty stunning.More >
So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?
There's a surprisingly low tech way the snow is measured in Flagstaff, Arizona.More >
