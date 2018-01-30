Arizona man confirms selling ammo to Las Vegas shooter

An Arizona man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre says he sold ammunition to the gunman Stephen Paddock.

Douglas Haig says he met the gunman one time and he had been contacted by investigators earlier in the case.

Haig told The Associated Press on Tuesday night: "I am the guy who sold ammunition to Stephen Paddock."

Haig did not release other details before walking into his home in Mesa.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press in October that Paddock bought 1,000 rounds of tracer ammunition from a private seller he met at a Phoenix gun show. The official spoke anonymously because they weren't authorized to disclose case information.

Records show Haig owns Specialized Military Ammunition, LLC. The company's website says it sold tracer and incendiary ammunition but is now "closed indefinitely."

The mass shooting on October 1 left 58 people dead and hundreds of others injured.

