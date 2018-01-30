Man run over, dragged by golf cart at Phoenix Open

A man was injured Tuesday afternoon at the Phoenix Open when he was run over and dragged by a golf cart.

Scottsdale fire officials say the man may have been under the golf cart for more than 30 feet.

Scottsdale fire-paramedic bike teams and medical golf carts were used to access the patient.

The man was treated for injuries on his abdomen and back.

He was transported to Scottsdale Honor Healthcare Trauma Center in serious condition.

