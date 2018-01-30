What you need to know for viewing the lunar eclipse

The blue moon is when two full moons happen in the same month but the most interesting of the three is the blood moon. (Source: NASA)

Let's take this one word at a time. We start with supermoon. This deals with the moons orbit and its position to the earth.

"When that closest point happens to come at the same time as the full moon then the moon looks a little bigger and brighter," said Dr. Patrick Young, Arizona State University astrophysicist.

Next the blue moon, which is when two full moons happen in the same month but the most interesting of the three is the blood moon.

"With the blood moon, we'll have a total lunar eclipse which means the moon is going to pass into the earth's shadow, actually into the darkest part of its shadow," said Dr. Young.

Which is what will give the moon its beautiful red-ish color. The eclipse will last about two hours, starting at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Just look to the west as the moon is setting to see the eclipse. And this is not like a solar eclipse so you don’t need any special glasses or equipment to capture pictures of it.

The lunar eclipse will give scientist a chance to study the earth's atmosphere.

"The earth's atmosphere bends some of the light from the sun around and so still hits the moon and we can get information about the structure of the atmosphere," said Dr. Young.

If you don't make it up early, you can still see the blue supermoon at night, it's brightest just after sunset. This is the last supermoon and lunar eclipse of 2018.

The Gilbert Rotary Centennial Observatory is having a viewing of the lunar eclipse starting at 4:20 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. The observatory is located in the Riparian Preserve at 2757 E. Guadalupe Rd in Gilbert.

Wednesday night, the School of Earth & Space Exploration at ASU’s Tempe campus is hosting a blue moon event. Experts from LROC and the AstroDevils will be on hand to answer your lunar questions and telescopes will be set up for optimal Moon viewing at moonrise, around 6:30 p.m. The moon viewing will be followed by a Marston Exploration Theater show "The Moon Revealed" starting at 7:30 p.m.

