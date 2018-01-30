Phoenix area groups expecting Trump to promote plan for 'Dreamers' in SOTU

Phoenix area groups expecting Trump to promote plan for 'Dreamers' in SOTUPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PD: Arrest made in deadly double shooting in Phoenix industrial park
PD: Arrest made in deadly double shooting in Phoenix industrial park
Detectives said the suspect and the two victims knew each other and they had been fighting.More >
Detectives said the suspect and the two victims knew each other and they had been fighting.More >
Police: Men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 18 million people
Police: Men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 18 million people
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
UPDATE
Phoenix police ID suspect, 14-year-old victim in deadly shooting
Phoenix police ID suspect, 14-year-old victim in deadly shooting
One teenager is dead, a second is in the hospital and the young man police say shot them is facing murder charges after an apparent drug deal took a violent turn over the weekend.More >
One teenager is dead, a second is in the hospital and the young man police say shot them is facing murder charges after an apparent drug deal took a violent turn over the weekend.More >
Woman forced to marry her rapist at age 11 fights to end child marriage in US
Woman forced to marry her rapist at age 11 fights to end child marriage in US
In Florida's halls of power, Sherry Johnson is somewhat of an anomaly: a black woman who grew up destitute and survived child abuse.More >
In Florida's halls of power, Sherry Johnson is somewhat of an anomaly: a black woman who grew up destitute and survived child abuse.More >
Video: Mom dragged out of court after confronting sons’ accused killer
Video: Mom dragged out of court after confronting sons’ accused killer
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
Former 'Glee' actor Mark Salling dead at 35
Former 'Glee' actor Mark Salling dead at 35
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.More >
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.More >
Daughter writes humorous obituary for father in Indiana
Daughter writes humorous obituary for father in Indiana
A woman's humorous obituary for her father has gone viral. It recounts his fondness for his family, his 32 jars of Miracle Whip, and his 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper.More >
A woman's humorous obituary for her father has gone viral. It recounts his fondness for his family, his 32 jars of Miracle Whip, and his 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper.More >
FD: Five kids, ages 10 and 11, ingest edible marijuana at Goodyear school
FD: Five kids, ages 10 and 11, ingest edible marijuana at Goodyear school
Fire officials say five children ingested edible marijuana at a Goodyear school Tuesday.More >
Fire officials say five children ingested edible marijuana at a Goodyear school Tuesday.More >
Army veteran to be deported after losing appeal
Army veteran to be deported after losing appeal
A U.S. Army veteran with a green card who faces deportation because of a 2008 drug conviction has lost an appeal to remain in the country.More >
A U.S. Army veteran with a green card who faces deportation because of a 2008 drug conviction has lost an appeal to remain in the country.More >
UPDATE
Gilbert police identify driver killed in fiery Gilbert crash involving moving train
Gilbert police identify driver killed in fiery Gilbert crash involving moving train
The Gilbert Police Department identified the driver who was killed in a fiery crash involving a moving train last Wednesday.More >
The Gilbert Police Department identified the driver who was killed in a fiery crash involving a moving train last Wednesday.More >
16-year-old suspended after anti-bullying video goes viral
16-year-old suspended after anti-bullying video goes viral
A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator.More >
A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Phoenix area groups expecting Trump to promote plan for 'Dreamers' in SOTU
Phoenix area groups expecting Trump to promote plan for 'Dreamers' in SOTU
Promise Arizona has been pushing for a clean DREAM Act.More >
Promise Arizona has been pushing for a clean DREAM Act.More >
Thursday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Are breast implants safe?
Thursday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Are breast implants safe?
The Food and Drug Administration says breast implants are safe. CBS 5's Kris Pickel travels to Canada to meet a doctor who says he knows what may be making some women with implants sick. CBS 5 Investigates Thursday at 10 p.m.More >
The Food and Drug Administration says breast implants are safe. CBS 5's Kris Pickel travels to Canada to meet a doctor who says he knows what may be making some women with implants sick. CBS 5 Investigates Thursday at 10 p.m.More >
VIRAL VIDEO: GCU student proposes in front of hundreds on campus
VIRAL VIDEO: GCU student proposes in front of hundreds on campus
Levi Conlow spent several months planning this big moment and got family and friends involved.More >
Levi Conlow spent several months planning this big moment and got family and friends involved.More >
Watch: Freshman nails full court shot to win basketball game
Watch: Freshman nails full court shot to win basketball game
Video of the buzzer-beating shot has been viewed more than 780,000 times on Twitter since Friday and even earned top play honors on ESPN’s Sportscenter.More >
Video of the buzzer-beating shot has been viewed more than 780,000 times on Twitter since Friday and even earned top play honors on ESPN’s Sportscenter.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Double shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 teen hurt
VIDEO: Double shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 teen hurt
Police said a drug deal turned violent when two teens were shot in Laveen, and one of the victims died. (Sunday, January 28, 2018)More >
Video: Mother confronts sons' accused killer
Video: Mother confronts sons' accused killer
(Source: WLKY via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Arrest made in Phoenix double murder
VIDEO: Arrest made in Phoenix double murder
An arrest was made in a Phoenix double murder yesterday at an industrial park. Story: http://bit.ly/2BEmZr8More >
An arrest was made in a Phoenix double murder yesterday at an industrial park. Story: http://bit.ly/2BEmZr8More >
Lebanon student punished after anti-bullying video goes viral
Lebanon student punished after anti-bullying video goes viral
Principal Scott Walters tells News 4 the punishment was not related to her message, but rather for being in a classroom after hours without permission.More >
Principal Scott Walters tells News 4 the punishment was not related to her message, but rather for being in a classroom after hours without permission.More >
VIDEO: Fake contractor accused of taking money
VIDEO: Fake contractor accused of taking money
After a fake contractor is accused of taking money and leaving the homeowners high and dry, 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper looks into the matter to expose the contractor's shady dealings. Turns out the 3 On Your Side is familiar with the man.More >
After a fake contractor is accused of taking money and leaving the homeowners high and dry, 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper looks into the matter to expose the contractor's shady dealings. Turns out the 3 On Your Side is familiar with the man.More >
VIDEO: 2 dead in Phoenix junkyard shooting
VIDEO: 2 dead in Phoenix junkyard shooting
Police are investigating a double-murder at a Phoenix junkyardMore >