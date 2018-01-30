Phoenix area groups expecting Trump to promote plan for 'Dreamers' in SOTU

A White House proposal would provide a path to citizenship for as many as 1.8 million undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children in exchange for $20 billion dollars to build a border wall. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Supporters of the DREAM Act, a bill that never passed Congress, hope that Trump shows more support for it in his State of the Union address. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/CNN)

People on both sides of the immigration debate will be watching the State of the Union address to see how President Donald Trump will promote his plan to protect "Dreamers," young people brought to the country illegally by their parents and looking for protection.

A White House proposal would provide a path to citizenship for as many as 1.8 million undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children in exchange for $20 billion dollars to build a border wall.

“Border security has been a bipartisan issue,” says Arizona Republican Party spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair. “Go back to 2013 and Democrats, even [ Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer, have said if we’re going to get a deal on immigration there needs to be border security involved.”

Sinclair calls the plan “a compromise,” despite calls from some Republicans to avoid, what they call, amnesty.

“I don’t think that’s a realistic goal,” says Sinclair. “I think we need border security.”

“I think folks are OK with that,” says state Rep. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix, of the border security trade-off. “But at the end of the day, young people such as the 'Dreamers,' should not be used as a bargaining chip in this process.”

Navarrete is the deputy director of Promise Arizona, a group supporting immigration reform including protections for "Dreamers." Promise Arizona has been pushing for a clean DREAM Act.

“Does that mean we need a border wall? Absolutely not,” says Navarrete. “You’re only talking about 1.8 million so we need a comprehensive solution,” says Navarrete.

