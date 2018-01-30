Update: Solar customer gets refund

Sunrun assures 3 On Your Side and Woolley that they are working with her utility company to get her on the right plan. (Source: 3TV)

A Phoenix homeowner is aggravated after going solar. She paid nearly $1,000 more over the course of a year than if she didn't go solar. But 3 On Your Side got her some good news.

"We're hoping Sunrun will either fulfill their guarantee to lower our bills with the solar panels or come and take them off our roof," Rachel Woolley said.

It continues to be a roller coaster ride for Woolley after her decision to go solar.

"We used 20 percent less energy last year and we managed to pay almost $1,000 more than we would have if we'd never gone solar in the first place," she said.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Woolley told us how her utility bills actually increased after going solar. Woolley explained how a salesman representing a company called Sunrun came to Woolley’s Phoenix home and convinced her renewable energy was the way to go.

"Made it seem like we had everything to gain and nothing to lose by going solar," she said.

Woolley signed a 20-year lease for those solar panels, but instead of seeing her utility bills drop, they went up.

So, 3 On Your Side contacted Sunrun for an explanation and in a statement, the company said Woolley was simply put on the wrong solar plan.

"...Our representative should have identified this rate structure when moving Ms. Woolley to her new solar plan and we are deeply sorry that in this instance they did not," the statement said.

As a result of 3 On Your Side's inquiry, Sunrun mailed Woolley a reimbursement check for $941.76, which equates to how much she overpaid for electricity during 2017.

"I don't think I’d be holding this check in my hands, for starters, without the intervention of 3 On Your Side and I certainly don't think Sunrun would be taking me seriously. In fact, before you guys came to my aid, they weren’t taking me seriously, they dismissed all of my concerns," Woolley said.

As of now, Woolley is still on the wrong solar plan. However, Sunrun assures 3 On Your Side and Woolley that they are working with her utility company to get her on the right plan.

Woolley hopes that happens soon because going green was supposed to save her green.

"As nice as it is to have this money back, we want to know what's going to happen in the future. This is a 20-year lease that we signed and we certainly can't afford to be overpaying by this month every year or going through this process at the end of every year to get back what we're owed," Woolley said.

We appreciate Sunrun looking into the matter and issuing that refund.

You can view Sunrun's statement below that was sent to 3 On Your Side on 1/29/18

"Our Customer Care team is working with APS to determine the optimal solution for Ms Woolley and are keeping her informed of progress. I'm told Customer Care will update Ms. Woolley on progress again tomorrow."

