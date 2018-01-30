Update: Solar customer gets refundPosted: Updated:
3 On Your Side
Update: Solar customer gets refund
Update: Solar customer gets refund
When 3 On Your Side contacted Sunrun for an explanation, the company said the woman was simply put on the wrong solar plan.More >
3 On Your Side
Fake contractor accused of ripping off his neighbors
Residents in Verrado say they can't believe their own neighbor took their money and abandoned their projects.More >
New items make the latest Consumer Reports recall list
Vehicle, li-ion laptop batteries, ladders and dishwashers from numerous manufacturers are on the latest Consumer Reports recall list. Do you have any of the affected products?More >
3 On Your Side
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix family believes mortgage company 'double dipped' $14K
Family members say their mortgage company was withdrawing money electronically every month while they were sending checks to a different lender.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Businesses targeted by tax scam
Cybercriminals are trying to trick payroll employees who work for businesses in a scam that first surfaced last tax season and is already getting traction this year.More >
3 On Your Side
Be careful when searching online for customer service help numbers
A woman got a fake customer service number when she tried to Google search for one and she wants other people to be careful online.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers paying non-resort, resort fees
If you’re one of the millions of people who book hotels online, you may decide where to stay based on the lowest price. But buyer beware, that advertised price might not be all you’re expected to pay.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix homeowner says 'going green' makes her see 'red'
Going solar seems to be a growing trend, however a Phoenix woman says she decided to go solar, but after she did she says her utility bill actually went up.More >
3 On Your Side
Woman says 'free' phone came with big price tag
A Surprise woman says she was on the hook for $700 for a so-called free phone.More >
3 On Your Side
Mortgage company waives fees for homeowner
Briana Hernandez loves her kitchen. In fact, the kitchen along with other perks, is why she bought the home two years ago.More >
Police: Men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 18 million people
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
Woman forced to marry her rapist at age 11 fights to end child marriage in US
In Florida's halls of power, Sherry Johnson is somewhat of an anomaly: a black woman who grew up destitute and survived child abuse.More >
UPDATE
Phoenix police ID suspect, 14-year-old victim in deadly shooting
One teenager is dead, a second is in the hospital and the young man police say shot them is facing murder charges after an apparent drug deal took a violent turn over the weekend.More >
PD: Arrest made in deadly double shooting in Phoenix industrial park
Detectives said the suspect and the two victims knew each other and they had been fighting.More >
Former 'Glee' actor Mark Salling dead at 35
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.More >
FD: Five kids, ages 10 and 11, ingest edible marijuana at Goodyear school
Fire officials say five children ingested edible marijuana at a Goodyear school Tuesday.More >
Daughter writes humorous obituary for father in Indiana
A woman's humorous obituary for her father has gone viral. It recounts his fondness for his family, his 32 jars of Miracle Whip, and his 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper.More >
Video: Mom dragged out of court after confronting sons’ accused killer
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
Army veteran to be deported after losing appeal
A U.S. Army veteran with a green card who faces deportation because of a 2008 drug conviction has lost an appeal to remain in the country.More >
16-year-old suspended after anti-bullying video goes viral
A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator.More >
UPDATE
Gilbert police identify driver killed in fiery Gilbert crash involving moving train
The Gilbert Police Department identified the driver who was killed in a fiery crash involving a moving train last Wednesday.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Solar customer gets refund
When 3 On Your Side contacted Sunrun for an explanation, the company said the woman was simply put on the wrong solar plan.More >
What you need to know for viewing the lunar eclipse
The lunar eclipse will give scientist a chance to study the earth's atmosphere.More >
Groups host baby shower for 40+ military moms-to-be
Birdies for the Brave and Operation Shower hosted their surprise baby shower at Patriots' Outpost on the 18th hole at TPC Scottsdale.More >
Probe finds Arizona lawmaker broke sex harassment rules
An internal investigation has found that an Arizona House lawmaker violated the chamber's sexual harassment policies. Republican Rep. Don Shooter has been permanently removed from all committee assignments.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: Double shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 teen hurt
Police said a drug deal turned violent when two teens were shot in Laveen, and one of the victims died. (Sunday, January 28, 2018)More >
Video: Mother confronts sons' accused killer
(Source: WLKY via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Arrest made in Phoenix double murder
VIDEO: Arrest made in Phoenix double murder
An arrest was made in a Phoenix double murder yesterday at an industrial park. Story: http://bit.ly/2BEmZr8More >
Lebanon student punished after anti-bullying video goes viral
Principal Scott Walters tells News 4 the punishment was not related to her message, but rather for being in a classroom after hours without permission.More >
VIDEO: Fake contractor accused of taking money
After a fake contractor is accused of taking money and leaving the homeowners high and dry, 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper looks into the matter to expose the contractor's shady dealings. Turns out the 3 On Your Side is familiar with the man.More >
VIDEO: 2 dead in Phoenix junkyard shooting
Police are investigating a double-murder at a Phoenix junkyardMore >