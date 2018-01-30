Rep. Paul Gosar calls for arrest of illegal aliens at State of the Union address

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar is creating a storm of controversy after a series of tweets from his office, calling on police to arrest undocumented immigrants at Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

The Congressman, known as an immigration hardliner, tweeted:

Today, Congressman Paul Gosar contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking they consider checking identification of all attending the State of the Union address and arresting any illegal aliens in attendance. Additionally, Congressman Gosar asked that they arrest those using fraudulent social security numbers and identification to pass through security “Of all the places where the Rule of Law needs to be enforced, it should be in the hallowed halls of Congress. Any illegal aliens attempting to go through security, under any pretext of invitation or otherwise, should be arrested and deported," said Congressman Gosar.

A considerable number of Democratic lawmakers are bringing undocumented immigrants to Trump's State of the Union address amid the immigration debate that's shaking out on Capitol Hill.

Despite Gosar's request, most of the immigration-related invited guests to Trump's State of the Union are protected under the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals program, which is set to expire in March.

Other politicians were quick to react to Gosar's tweets.

Sen. Jeff Flake tweeted in response:

This is why we can’t have nice things...

Meantime, Phoenix City Councilwoman Kate Gallego tweeted:

Today, Rep. Gosar's grandstanding took the form of ridiculous #SOTU demands that serve as a reminder that we need protection for DREAMers now! @RepGosar, Arizonans want you and your colleagues to do your job and pass a #CleanDREAMAct. 1/2 One of my constituents, Antonio Valdovinos, will be attending the # SOTU tonight. A # DACA recipient who wanted to serve in the @ USMC, he shows why # CleanDREAMAct benefits all Americans. 2/2

