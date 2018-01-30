Probe finds Arizona lawmaker broke sex harassment rules

House Speaker J.D. Mesnard (R-17) has released the investigative report on sexual harassment allegations against Representatives Don Shooter (R-13) and Michelle Ugenti-Rita (R-23).

Mesnard also announced several actions in response to the report and scheduled a press conference for 4:00 p.m. to discuss those actions.

The report, which is attached, concluded that there is credible evidence that Representative Shooter violated the House of Representative’s policy against sexual harassment. The report did not find credible evidence that Representative Ugenti-Rita violated House policy.

[RELATED: Powerful lawmaker accused of sexual harassment at AZ State Capitol]

Speaker Mesnard reacted to the report by outlining several remedial actions:

Speaker Mesnard is permanently removing Representative Shooter from all committee assignments effective immediately.

Speaker Mesnard will furthermore introduce a resolution on the House Floor censuring Representative Shooter for his behavior.

Speaker Mesnard will propose augmenting the House rules, which carry the force of law, to require a formal anti-harassment policy by which all Members must abide.

Speaker Mesnard will also propose adding a House rule requiring a formal behavioral code of conduct for all Members.

Speaker Mesnard will establish a bipartisan panel of Members to fully and transparently develop the behavioral code of conduct for House members.

Speaker Mesnard, in his capacity as Speaker, will develop a code of conduct that will apply to all House staff.

Speaker Mesnard will formalize a Human Resources Department for the House.

Speaker Mesnard will prohibit the consumption of alcohol on House premises.

Shooter, of Yuma, has consistently denied sexual harassment but acknowledged he made "jarring, insensitive and demeaning" comments.

On Tuesday, Shooter responded to the report. In a statement, he says:

“I am reviewing the report released by Speaker Mesnard today in connection with the investigation I requested. Although I have not finished reading it, I want to thank my colleagues for their patience and professionalism during this process.” “I also want to thank the investigators, Craig Morgan and Lindsay Hesketh from the law firm Sherman & Howard. With so much at stake for so many, their task was no doubt challenging. I appreciate the seriousness with which they approached their assignment.” “This has been a humbling and eye-opening experience for me. I look forward to working to repair relationships and serving my constituents and our great State.” “I will have no further comment. Thank you.”



[READ Full report HERE]

[RELATED: Gov. Ducey says more need to be done to end sexual harassment at the Capitol]

This all began to come to light after AZ Family's political reporters Dennis Welch helped bring to light allegations against Rep. Don Shooter.

RELATED:

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.