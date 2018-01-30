Find greatest eats on grass at WM Phoenix Open

The amount of food needed is based on attendance data, weather conditions and other logistical factors. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Michael Stavros, the director of business development for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, isn’t shy when describing the biggest event he’s ever worked on in his career.

"There is no tournament like the Waste Management Phoenix Open, anywhere in the world actually," he said. "The amount of food and beverage and enjoyment that goes on at this tournament is unrivaled."

When it comes to feeding the masses that come out to the TPC Scottsdale to party, or even to watch golf, Stavros still is not sure how he pulls it off.

"To go from hole 17 to 18 in the far distance, to Corporate Village, to standing here in Bay Club and having a consistent, excellent food product out every day? I'm blown away by my team," Stavros explained. "I have no idea how they do it."

But they do it -- year after year -- as the menu keeps growing along with the crowd.

How much food are we talking about? Stavros broke it down for Arizona's Family.

53,000 chicken breasts

14,000 lbs. fresh vegetables

5,300 pieces of steak

17,000 pieces of a different steak

"It goes on every day here at the course," he said.

It's enough to put anyone in a food coma, but his team only prepares the amount of food needed, based on attendance data, weather conditions and other logistical factors.

"At the end of each day, we assess any product that is left over, what can be repurposed for the next day, if any at all, and any that cannot, we send to Waste Not," Stavros said. "They take that food and then distribute it to food centers and shelters across the Valley, making sure we are feeding anywhere from 100 to 1,000 to sometimes 10,000 people in a day with freshly prepared food."

Stavros believes the precise planning and nightly food donations fits in with the zero-waste theme of the tournament.

"So, this kind of trickledown effect of Waste Management’s determination to make this the greenest tournament in the world and now the greenest sporting event in the world, it's actually having impacts in ways that nobody ever predicted."

