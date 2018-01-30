Company picks Phoenix suburb for truck-manufacturing plant

A Utah-based company has selected the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye for a new plant to make hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks.

Salt Lake City-based Nikola Motor Co. and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey say in a joint announcement Tuesday that the Buckeye site was chosen from among 30 locations in nine states considered during a 12-month site-selection process for the zero-emission facility.

The announcement says the project will provide 2,000 new jobs and more than $1 billion in capital investment by 2024.

Nikola Motor CEO and founder Trevor Milton says the company will transfer its headquarters and research and development to Arizona by October and has already begun planning the construction of a 1 million-square-foot (.09 million sq. meter) facility.

"After 12 months, nine states and 30 site locations, Arizona, Governor Ducey, Sandra Watson and Chris Camacho were the clear front runners. Arizona has the workforce to support our growth and a governor that was an entrepreneur himself. They understood what 2,000 jobs would mean to their cities and state," said Milton. "We will begin transferring our R&D and headquarters to Arizona immediately and hope to have the transition completed by October 2018. We have already begun planning the construction for our new zero emission manufacturing facility in Buckeye, which we expect to have underway by the end of 2019."

Nikola Motor Company designs and manufactures hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen stations. The company is bringing the nation’s most advanced semi-trucks to market with over 8,000 trucks on preorder.

Nikola Motor Company said it selected Buckeye, Arizona due to numerous factors including the state’s pro-business environment, engineering schools, educated workforce and geographic location that provides direct access to major markets.

"Nikola Motor Company’s selection of Arizona demonstrates that we are leading the charge when it comes to attracting innovative, industry-disrupting companies," said Governor Ducey. "This incredible new technology will revolutionize transportation, and we’re very proud it will be engineered right here in Arizona. I thank Nikola’s CEO Trevor Milton and his entire team for this significant investment in our state."

Development of the one-million square foot manufacturing plant on a 500-acre parcel at Sun Valley Parkway and the future Wintersburg Parkway is projected to begin by the end of 2019. The site is at one of the entrances to Douglas Ranch/Trillium, a new master planned community being developed by El Dorado Holdings and JDM Partners; this community is projected to ultimately be home to more than 300,000 residents.

