FD: Five kids, ages 10 and 11, ingest edible marijuana at Goodyear school

Fire officials say five children ingested edible marijuana at a Goodyear school Tuesday.

The kids were all 10 and 11 years old.

It happened at Incito School, located near Sarival Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Goodyear Fire officials say the kids were evaluated and treated by firefighters, and that all the children appeared to be in good condition.

The kids were released to the care of their parents.

No one was transported.

It's not yet clear how the kids obtained the edible marijuana.

fdggff



Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.